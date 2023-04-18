YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert “Bill” Willard Marwood, Jr., 85 of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Monday, April 10, 2023.

He was born on June 6, 1937, to Albert Marwood and Helen Marwood in Grafton, West Virginia.

After Bill graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1955, he went on to study at Syracuse University where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Eastern European and Soviet Studies. Following graduation, he joined the United States Air Force and became an intelligence officer and Russian linguist for over 25 years. After retiring from the Air Force, he then went to the University of Texas San Antonio and received a Bachelor’s in Finance.

He then went on to have a highly successful career at both John Hancock and Allstate.

Bill was always a top producer with both companies, which allowed him and his wife, Carolyn, to travel the world together. Bill’s work ethic during his first year in insurance earned him the “Rookie of the Year” award with John Hancock and working with Allstate Bill was inducted into the Allstate Hall of Fame.

Bill met his wife, Carolyn, in 1975 in San Antonio, Texas. They have been married for over 48 years and together they have two beautiful daughters, Kelsey and Kelly.

Bill retired from the insurance industry in 2022.

In his free time, he enjoyed listening to a wide variety of music and attended many concerts. Bill and Carolyn loved going to the theatre, from the west end of London to Cleveland and Youngstown. He was also the ultimate sports fanatic and collected sports memorabilia of all sorts. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his family, especially his two grandchildren, Blake and Brooklyn.

Bill was preceded in death by his grandfather, Albert Marwood; grandmother, Maude Marwood; father, Albert W Marwood; mother, Helen Marwood Kitchen; aunt, Elanor Scannell and uncle, Everett (Khan) Scannell.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Carolyn Marwood; daughter, Kelsey Squires and son-in-law, Clifford Squires III; daughter, Kelly Marwood and grandchildren, Blake and Brooklyn.

A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc., 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44515. Family will receive friends 4:00 – 6:30 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 6:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Hospice House of the Valley who were a blessing to Bill in his final days.

