YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alan Paul Fairchild, 55, passed away expectedly on Monday, July 4, 2022.

He was born on February 11, 1967 in Youngstown, Ohio to Gary and Norma (Strojny) Fairchild.

He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1985.

He loved to help people and as the neighborhood handyman he fixed the kids’ four-wheelers and bikes. Alan also helped his elderly neighbors with the things they could no longer do, including cutting grass, garbage and other chores. An avid Steelers fan, he loved fishing and golf, too. He was affectionately known to be a self-proclaimed genius.

Alan is survived by his sons, Patrick Dial of Texas and Garret (fiancée, Hanna Michalak) Fairchild of New Middletown, Ohio; mother, Norma; siblings, Coreen (fiancé, Jon) Wainright of Boardman, Ohio, Brian Fairchild of Youngstown, Eric (Nicole Davis) Fairchild and Joshua (Valerie) Fairchild, of Austintown, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Denise Marie Fairchild and two nephews.

Viewing and visitation with the family will be held on Monday, July 11, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until Memorial Prayers at 6:30 p.m. at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc., 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515.

