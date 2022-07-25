BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Suddenly, on Sunday, July 24, 2022, Alan Lane DeVault passed away at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Youngstown on January 28, 1953, to Donald Lee DeVault and Della June (Banfield) Bernat.

Alan is survived by his beloved wife, Susan Kay (Johnson) DeVault of Boardman; his dear children, Kristin (Michael) King of Howland, Michael (Lisa) Jurus of Boardman, Alan DeVault of Canfield, Nicole (Michael) Malleske and, Emily (James) Paris all of Boardman; grandchildren Maxwell, Logan, Morgan, Michael, Laci, Michael Jr, Alan, Jr., Aleah-Marie and Jayla; brother, Duane DeVault of Canfield and his faithful companion and best buddy, his dog, London.

Family to receive extended family and friends on Thursday, July 28, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. at Good Hope Lutheran Church, 98 Homestead Dr., Boardman, OH 44512.

Refreshment with the family will immediately follow in the church fellowship hall.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc.

