Adrienne A. Rosser, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, March 3, 2020, Adrienne Angela (Popescu) Rosser, age 69, of Austintown, Ohio, passed away peacefully with her family and love surrounding her.

She was born in Youngstown on January 21, 1951, to Samuel and Dora (Mariani) Popescu.

Adrienne is survived by her daughters, Sherri (David) Fairbanks of Austintown, Shannon Frederick of Youngstown; grandchildren, Ashlee, Chloee Frederick, both of Austintown, Lily, Drew Fairbanks, both of Austintown and Sophia Modarelli of Youngstown; sister, Pamela Mason of South Carolina.

Besides her parents, Adrienne was also preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Richard Mason.

Adrienne was wise, witty and beautiful. She was known for her exceptional cooking of both Italian and Greek cuisine; simply the best. If you were lucky enough to have your life touched by her then you knew what a shining light she was in this world.

A Celebration of Life for close family and friends will start at 2:00 p.m., on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at her daughter, Sherri’s, home, 6951 Silica Road, Austintown, Ohio, 44515.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral by Gary S Silvat Inc., share memories and send condolences by visiting www.cremateohio.com.

