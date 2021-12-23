YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, December 20, 2021, Adele Maria Franceschino, age 65, of Youngstown, passed away at St Elizabeth Hospital Youngstown.

She was born in New Brunswick, New Jersey, on December 6, 1956 to John and Josephine (Marinucci) Franceschino.

Adele is survived by her brother, John Franceschino of New Jersey.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Josephine Franceschino.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat, Inc.

Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.