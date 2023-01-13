BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, December 31, 2022, Achilles F. “Fuzzy” Palumbo, age 75 of Boardman passed away with his loving family at his side.

He was born November 1, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio to parents, Carmen and Josephine (Centofani) Palumbo.

Achilles, “Fuzzy”, never met a stranger. No matter where he went people loved him. He got his start dancing at 15 years old after winning a local dance contest catching the attention of Fred Astaire dance studio. He began teaching at the studio and his career took off from there. In the late 60s, early 70s, Achilles began traveling with dance troupes around the country, dancing in California, Florida and New York before returning to the Youngstown area.

He had a unique form of dancing turning street dancing into an art form. He was known as “Mr. Elastic” from his unique moves. In the late 70s, he opened his own dance studio, Cabaret Dance Studio on the north side of Youngstown which was a huge success. Achilles became very involved in the Youngstown community working extensively with St Elizabeth Hospital Guild, Easy Street Productions with the Youngstown Playhouse, YSU, teaching dance at the vocational school and the local YMCA. He choreographed many fashion shows for the different guilds throughout the Youngstown and Warren area. He often used many of his dance students in his shows.

In the late 80s, he closed his dance studio and moved to Baltimore, Maryland with Randy and started a new career in the nursing home field. He was an activities director for various nursing homes in the Baltimore area. He brought his love for people and dancing to the nursing home patients for 32 years before moving back to the Youngstown area in 2017 to be closer to family.

His beloved husband, Randall Tullis, was a constant source of love to Achilles. The two celebrated their longtime love when they were married on July 17, 2021.

Fuzzy’s legacy is the love he had for his family and friends and all those who he came in contact with. His passion for helping others wasn’t limited to his family but to anyone that needed his help. Fuzzy will certainly be missed by all who knew and loved him.



He leaves to cherish his memory, his husband, Randall W. Tullis of Boardman, Ohio; sister-in law, Kate Tullis of Irwin, Pennsylvania; brother-in law, Bob (Eugenia) Tullis of Salem, Ohio; brother-in law, Tim Tullis of Sarasota, Florida and numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.

He was preceded in death by siblings, Patricia (Sandy) Jackintell, Annette (Peter) Pacalo, Carmen (Elaine) Palumbo.

At Achilles request, there will be no services. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the amazing staff at Mercy Health-ICU staff in Boardman for the wonderful care and compassion they showed to Achilles and his family during his stay.

