Abilio Jose Molima, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – After a very short illness, on Monday, May 4, 2020, Abilio Jose Molina, age 50, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

He was born on June 23, 1969 in El Salvador to Alejandro Marquina and Amalia Molina.

Abilio is survived by his beloved wife, Ana Molina; children, Evelyn, age 22, Tatiana, age 19, Kevin, age 15 and Emmanuel Molina, age 9, all of Youngstown; siblings, Maria (Oscar) Delgado of Maine, Alejandro Marquina of Youngstown, Anagil (Oscar) Abarca of Youngstown, Rosa (Juan) Rivera of Maine, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Abilio will be remembered as the best father, husband and person we all knew. He was a hard worker and an honest man. He will be missed dearly and we will always remember him, as well as keep him in our hearts. He will be our guardian angel forever. His family will always love him.

Arrangement by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Make a Donation, share memories and send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Abilio Jose Molina, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 7, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.