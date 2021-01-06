Abel Rios, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Abel Rios, a good husband, a good father, a good man passed away on Monday, January 4, 2021 at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren, Ohio.



Abel was born in Mingo Junction, Ohio, Jefferson County on July 28, 1935 to Mercurio and Carmen Mendel Rios.

Abel graduated in 1953 from Youngstown East High School and he served his country with valor in the USMC. His pride in the Marine Corps stayed with him his entire life.



Dad always told a good story and was a walking testament to the Rios “ dry” wit. He would regale you with stories of his walk about on the Appalachian Trail. He also enjoyed bicycling, reading, enthusiastically cheering for his beloved Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians. Above all other interests he loved watching his five children, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren in any sport that they chose to compete. He was a very engaged spectator.



Abel is survived and will be greatly missed by his wife of nearly 43 years, Teresa Gahagan Rios and his children, Edie, Michael (Patty), David (Jung), Richard and Laura (Joe Vennetti). Already missed by his grandchildren, Michael, Ashley, Adam, Veronica, Philip, Heath, Oliver and Piper and also great-grandchildren, Michael, Jacob and Alex and many nieces and nephews. Abel is survived by sister, Eloise Fisher; brother, Joseph (Jeri)Rios; 93 year old uncle, Valentin Mendel and cousins, Johnny and Patty Mendel.



Abel was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Robert Rios.



Services are being arranged at the convenience of the family and are private.



Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

