GREENVILLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Marcia Ann (Ramp) Miller, 64, of 9 Penn Avenue, Apartment 708, Greenville, PA, formerly of 281 Coal Hill Road, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at her residence.

She was born in Grove City, Pennsylvania on July 29, 1954, to the late, John and Julia (Johnson) Ramp.