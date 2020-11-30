Fronia J. Boggs, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fronia J. Boggs, 99, passed away in the presence of her loving family on Monday morning, November 30, 2020 at her home following a long healthy life.



She was born in Lawton, Kentucky on February 17, 1921 the daughter of Sollie and Zilpha (Cline) Brown and moved to Niles in 1941.

She worked for 15 years at National Can.



Fronia was a devoted and active member of the Apostolic Pentecostal Church on Deforest Road in Warren. She was a member of the Church Ladies Auxiliary and participated in many of the church activities.

She enjoyed cooking for her family, especially during the holidays. Most of all she cherished family gatherings at her home and on her front porch.

Fronia is survived by a son, Paul L. Boggs of Niles; two daughters, Sheila (Larry, Sr.) White of Howland and Dreama Pepe of Niles; three grandchildren, Kelli McCormick, Larry (Lisa) White, Jr. and Frank (Rhiannon) Pepe; three great-grandchildren, Tiffany McCormick, Tori McCormick and Logan White; three sisters, Ora Porter of Niles, Glessie Clemens of Niles and Ezell Johnson of Tipp City as well as many nieces and nephews, especially Wilma Cline and Douglas Brown.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rufus Boggs whom she married on August 14, 1936 and who died on October 5, 1982; three sisters, Dorothy Cline, Vesta Sparks and Olive Pykare and two brothers, Edward Brown and Watt Brown.



The funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the Apostolic Pentecostal Church where family and friends may call one hour prior to the service, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Rev. Douglas Brown will officiate.

Burial will be in Kerr Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Pentecostal Church, 3101 DeForest Road, Warren, OH 44484.



Arrangements by Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles. Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences with the family.