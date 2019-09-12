Fredrick Walter Riggs, Gustavus, Ohio – Obituary

GUSTAVUS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fredrick Walter Riggs, age 61, died at home on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at his home.

He was born on June 13, 1958 in Warren, Ohio, a son of Shirley Jean (Stebbins) and Bernard Gale Riggs, Jr.

Fred graduated from high school and from Columbus State University.

Having learned culinary skills and engine repair, Fred worked for many years drilling on oil rigs for the Atlas Oil Company.

He was formerly a member of the Gustavus Federated Church.

Fred was a motorhead and was always tinkering with cars. He could rebuild engines and do bodywork and loved American muscle cars. Fred had a love for drawing, woodworking and keeping the lawn clean and tidy.



He is preceded in death by his dad and two stepbrothers, Andrew Riggs and Bernard G. Riggs III.

Survivors include his mom, who helped care for him in his last days, Shirley J. Riggs of Gustavus, Ohio; a son, Nathan A. Riggs of Warren, Ohio; a daughter, Tia Renee (Dan) Shardy of Burghill, Ohio; a brother, David R. (Christine) Riggs of Brookfield, Ohio; twin sisters, Darlene G. (Charles) Bloom of Gustavus, Ohio and Kathlene G. (William) Grable of Greene, Ohio; a stepbrother, Garry W. Riggs of Salem, Ohio and two grandchildren, Abigale and Malachi.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Noon at Baumgardner Funeral and Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio, with burial to follow in Gustavus Cemetery.

Calling hours will be on Saturday, September 14 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at Noon, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Gustavus Federated Church, PO Box 5, Farmdale,OH 44417.

