Fredrick W. Simmons, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral service will be 12:00 Noon, on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Eastside Church of Christ, on Niles Road in Warren, Ohio, for Mr Fredrick W. Simmons, 79 Warren, who departed this life on Friday, February 7, 2020 in Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

Mr Simmons was born June 6, 1940, in Van Wert, Ohio, a son of Robert Williams and Anna Lee Simmons.

He was a long distance truck driver and retired from Trumbull County Engineering Department.

He loved all sports and he belonged to the South Eastside Community Association, where he was President of the organization.

He loved gardening and all outdoor activity.

He was the equipment manager for Harding High School and was a member of TCAP.

He leaves his wife, the former Lorana Mobley, whom he married September 3, 1983; three sons, two daughters, two stepsons, three stepdaughters, 18 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.



He was preceded by his parents; his mother; his grandparents and a brother, James Earl Carmen.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Thursday, February 13 at the church.

Arrangements are being cared for by Murray-Wellington Funeral Home.