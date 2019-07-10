Frederick W. Sherretts, Sr., Sharon, PA – Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Frederick W. Sherretts, Sr., 55, of Sharon, passed away following a brief illness, surrounded by his family on Monday, July 8, 2019, in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Fred was born on March 8, 1964, to John and Jane (Battles) Sherretts in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

After graduating high school, he attended Lincoln Electric School and New Castle School of Trades, where he received his associate’s degree in electrical technology and graduated with top honors.

Fred worked as an electrician for GW Becker.

On May 6, 2008, he married his wife, Tatiana (Dunder) Sherretts, who survives at home.

He was an avid golfer and long-time member of the Yankee Run Thursday Night Men’s golf league. Fred also enjoyed woodworking and was a die-hard Steelers fan.

Fred is survived by his loving wife, Tatiana; daughters, Carrie (David) Blanchett of Brookfield, Ohio, Kamille Sherretts of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Danielle (Justin) Garlick of Springboro, Pennsylvania; son, Frederick (Desiree) Sherretts, Jr., of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; stepchildren, Daniel Strader of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Aislinn Jordan of Greenville, Pennsylvania; brother, John (Lynn) Sherretts of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Cathy (Doug) Watson of Las Vegas, Nevada, Patti (Myron) Sherretts-Freund of Las Vegas, Nevada and stepsister, Dana Neff of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren, Ashlyn, Logan, Bella, Jontae, Penelope, Donovan, Camryn, Arabella, Giuliana, Gemma, Eva and Addison.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Per Fred’s request, services will be held privately.

Arrangements entrusted to the Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service.