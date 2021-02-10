Frederick Thomas Hafely, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frederick Thomas “Tom” Hafely, 63, formerly of Girard, Ohio, also known as “Holeshot Hafe”, died Saturday morning, January 30, 2021, at Blake Memorial Hospital in Bradenton, Florida following a long illness.



Tom was born December 18, 1957, the only son of Jack and Sally Boyer Hafely.

As a child, he attended Baker Elementary School in Vienna, Ohio and later graduated from Liberty High School in Youngstown, Ohio with the Class of 1976.

Having been trained as a welder, a cabinetmaker and an AutoCAD designer, he worked in those fields until his retirement.

He loved fishing, the outdoors and good music and was a Harley-Davidson enthusiast.



Hafe will be deeply missed and always remembered by his wife of 37 years, Diana Gossler Hafely, whom he married on June 25, 1983; sons, Jahred (Justin Manwarren) and Zachary of Ellenton; sister, Sherry Steiner (Larry) of Girard; stepmother, Jeannette Hafely of Florida; stepsisters, Marlene Tillery (Bob Young) and Kathleen Zeno (John), all of Vermont and Joyce Lipscomb in Ohio, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his grandparents, Fred and Clarissa Boyer and Earnest and Ethel Hafely and a stepbrother, Fred Tillery.



Private family services were held in Florida and a memorial service in his hometown will be conducted at a later date.

