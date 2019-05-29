Frederick L. Hartwick Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frederick L. Hartwick, 83, of Howland and formerly of Cortland, passed away peacefully at 12:45 a.m. Monday, May 27, 2019 in O’Brien Health Care Center in Masury.

Fred was born Monday, September 30, 1935 in Passaic, New Jersey the son of the late Frederick L., Sr. and Jenny Knapp.

He was a graduate of Seymour High School in Seymour, Connecticut.

Fred retired from Delphi Packard Electric where he worked as a sheetmetal and tinsmith for 30 years.

He was a member of the Vienna Fish and Game Club and enjoyed trapshooting, sailing and fishing.

Fond memories of Fred will be remembered by his two sons, Joseph (Emy) Hartwick of Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania and Andrew (Verna) Hartwick of Oxford, New Jersey; two daughters, Melissa (Doug) Emery of Hartford and Brenda (George) Brister of Masury; a brother, Robert (Donna) Hartwick of Tampa, Florida; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Besides his parents, Fred was preceded in death on January 2, 2003 by his wife, Carole Campbell Hartwick, whom he married on June 7, 1990 and a grandson.

In keeping with Fred’s wishes there will be no calling hours or funeral service and a caring cremation will take place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.

