Frederick George Stevens, Gustavus, Ohio – Obituary

GUSTAVUS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frederick George Stevens, age 99, died on Friday, July 12, 2019, in Andover, Ohio.

He was born on July 19, 1919 in Wayne, Ohio, a son of Frances Mae (Sweigert) and Harry Jake Stevens.

Fred was a 1938 graduate of Gustavus High School.

On August 16, 1940, he married Mary Edna Hartman.

He owned and operated his own dairy, beef and crop farm while working for Youngstown Sheet and Tube for over 31 years. He worked as a melter and retired from the steel mill in 1977.

Fred was a member of the Gustavus Federated Church and also the Gustavus Masonic Lodge F&AM. He served as a Gustavus Trustee, raised palomino horses, enjoyed woodworking and spoiled his grandchildren.

Fred is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 67 years, Edna Stevens; his son, Frederick L. Stevens; three grandsons, Justin Lee Stevens, Jeffrey Lee Stevens and Jesse Lee Stevens; an infant sister; his sister, Florence Griffith and his brother, Tim Stevens.

Survivors include his daughter, Mary Jane (Bill) Corson of Wayne, Ohio; six grandchildren, Chris, Casey, Carey, Cathy, Corey and Craig and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio.

Burial will follow in Gustavus Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held from 12:00 Noon until the time of services.

Masonic services will be held at 12:00 Noon at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Gustavus Federated Church.

Share a memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.