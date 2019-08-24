Fred Skiba, Niles, Ohio – Obituary

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fred Skiba, 79, died at 4:55 a.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the Continuing Health Care of Niles.

He was born in Niles on January 4, 1940, the son of Michael and Stella (Katlas) Skiba.

Fred was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School and honorably served in the United States Marine Corps.

He was a police officer with the Niles Police Department and an over the road truck driver for Regal Trucking.

He was a member of St. Stephen Church and enjoyed fishing and dancing.

Fred is survived by two sons, Fred Michael Skiba of Mineral Ridge, Charles (Tammy) Skiba of Niles; stepdaughter, Abby Reed of Niles; five grandchildren, Joseph Sinchak, Jeffrey Sinchak, Courtney Skiba, Kyle Skiba and Daniel Skiba.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Marie (Tripodi) Skiba whom he married on July 1, 1961 and who died on July 24, 2001; daughter, Lorraine Sinchak who died on August 1, 2015; son, Joseph Skiba who died on December 12, 1988; brother, Joseph Skiba and two sisters, Genevieve Kosach and Bernice Fedyna.

A Service of Christian Burial was held Saturday morning, August 24, 2019, at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home with Rev. James Korda, officiating.

Burial was in St. Stephen Cemetery.

Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share online condolences.