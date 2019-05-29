Fred Peter Zagotti, Sr. Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fred Peter Zagotti, Sr. passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 surrounded by family after a short battle with cancer.

Fred was a loving brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend.

He leaves behind his brothers, Frank, Lawrence and Andy Zagotti; along with his kids, Fred (Carla) Zagotti, Lynn (Mark) Aventino and Kristy Novak. He was adored by all; especially his grandchildren, Maria, Anthony, Alayna, Logan, Dominic, Zoe and Matthew.

Fred graduated from Rayen High School in Youngstown and then followed that by a football career at Mount Union College for a short period of time before being drafted into the United States Army.

He worked as a postmaster for the United States Postal Service in Hubbard.

After he retired he dedicated his life to loving his family and friends.

He spent his days playing cards, golfing, bowling and going to the casino. He was very proud of his four holes in one, two 300 and one 299 bowling games and his no hitter in fast pitched softball. Fred was a free spirit full of hope and was cracking jokes until the end. He was happy to be out of pain and reunite with his lovely wife, Dorothy, in heaven.

Calling hours will be from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. at St. Cyril and Methodius Church on Monday, June 3, 2019 with a Funeral Mass to follow at 10:00 a.m. A procession to the cemetery and then celebration of life will conclude the ceremony.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Fred’s name to the American Cancer Society to help others in their fight with this disease.

Arrangements are being handled by the Schiavone Funeral Home.