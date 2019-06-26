Fred M. Krzys, Jr. Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home for Fred M. Krzys, Jr. 82 who passed away at Heritage Manor on Monday evening, June 24, 2019.

Fred was born on October 2, 1936 in Campbell, Ohio, a son of Fred and Joan Kumiga Krzys.

He lived in the area his whole life and graduated from Struthers High School in 1956 and worked in the Supply Department at North Side Hospital retiring in 1997.

Fred was a member of Christ the Good Shepherd/St. Joseph the Provider Church in Campbell, Ohio.

He also enjoyed working around the house and fixing things.

Fred married the former JoAnn Mruk in July of 1967 and she passed away May 29, 2006.

He leaves one brother, Robert M. (Patti) Krzys of Maineville, Ohio and two nieces, Anne Bales and Wendy (John) Florence both of Maineville, Ohio.

As per Fred’s wishes there will be no calling hours.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.

Material contributions can be made in Fred’s name to Heritage Manor Jewish Home for the Aged, 517 Gypsy Lane, Youngstown, OH 44504 and Alzheimers Association of Greater East Ohio, 70 W. Streetsboro Street, Suite 201, Hudson, OH 44236.

Visit www.clementefuneralhomes.com to send condolences.