Fred F. Banicki Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HERMITAGE, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Fred F. Banicki, 88, of Fort Myers Beach, Florida, formerly of Hermitage, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at the Hope Hospice, Fort Myers, Florida.

Mr. Banicki was born May 7, 1930, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of the late Frank and Alice (Pryblinsky) Banicki.

He was a 1948 alumni of Leo High School, Chicago and later earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Notre Dame, South Bend, Indiana. While at Notre Dame, Fred played football for the Fighting Irish and was a member of the 1949 National Championship team that went 10-0.

After his time at Notre Dame, Fred went on to play for the Green Bay Packers until his eventual retirement due to a knee injury.

Fred also served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.

In 1955, he began working at U.S. Steel, Chicago. While working in the steel industry as an industrial engineer, Fred earned his master’s degree from Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois. He went on to work for Republic Steel in Cleveland and Pittsburgh until his retirement in 1985.

Following his retirement from the steel industry, Fred became a gemologist and jeweler and owned and operated Fre-Mar Manufacturing.

In his spare time, Fred and his wife enjoyed traveling throughout the country and all over the world. His greatest pleasure was spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, the former Marie A. Caraher; two sons, Charles F. Banicki, of Asbury Park, New Jersey and Allen J. (Julie) Banicki, of Howland, Ohio; two daughters, Diane M. (Peter) Kasula, of Hubbard, Ohio and Carol B. (Richard) Gasior, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, Vincent (Paige) Freedman, James Banicki, Katelyn and John Kasula and Joey Gasior and two great-grandchildren, Bentley and Brylie.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be directed to Hope Hospice, 9470 Healthpark Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908.

Calling hours will be 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 22, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon, PA.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 23, in Church of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Road, Hermitage, with Rev. Mark Hoffman, as celebrant.