HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Clara Mae Romo, 82. I died at home from a host of ailments on Saturday, August 3, 2019, surrounded by the love of my husband and children. Yes, I wrote this years ago (re-wrote it a few times when mad or when one of the kids decided that they chose the wrong spouse) but one of my last wishes (in addition to no more Jello) was that they don’t tinker with my obit too much.

I was born December 21, 1936 in Greenville, Pennsylvania, daughter to Arthur and Ida Alford. I was blessed with several siblings that I loved and loved me back for over 80 years: Shirleen (Frank) Bishoff of Florida, Georgine (Walter) Coxson of Pennsylvania, deceased sister, Patricia (Larry) Roy of Pennsylvania, Myrtle (Buck, deceased) Bishoff of New York and stepbrothers, Floyd, Gene, Howard, Terry and James. Don’t ask what my mother was thinking, I never did figure that out. After graduating from Greenville Penn High School in 1955, I took a summer job as a Clerk Typist for the Westinghouse Electric Corp. in Sharon, Pennsylvania. A year and a half later, I met the most handsome man in the entire world and then became Mrs. Charles T. Romo on October 4, 1958.