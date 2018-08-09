Fred Arthur Stanley Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Fred Arthur Stanley, age 95, of Newton Falls passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 in Newton Falls.

He was born on October 28, 1922, in Windham, Ohio in the family farmhouse to late Harry Stanley and Grace (Waller) Stanley.

Fred served his country faithfully under General Patton, Third Infantry in the U.S. Army during WWII.

When he came home, he met and married the love of his life, Hazel L. Fenstermaker on June 6, 1947. They enjoyed 67 years of marriage together until she passed away on January 22, 2015.

He was the Postmaster at the Newton Falls Post Office for over 30 years retiring in May 1983.

He and Hazel were dear members of the First Christian Church in Newton Falls for many many years. One of Fred’s greatest joys was singing in the choir with Hazel, while singing God’s Christmas Tree.

He was a member of the Kiwanis Club in Newton Falls for over 60 years.

Fred loved golfing and even had two holes-in-one. An athletic man, he was an avid sports fan when he was no longer able to participate. A proud Papa, Fred took in many of Grace and Matt’s activities and sporting events. Fred relished gardening, picking berries of all varieties followed by making wine or having Hazel bake pies from those berries, visiting friends in his golf cart, driving his ’62 convertible and enjoying the river.

Fred is preceded in death by his parents; his sweet wife, Hazel; one infant daughter; three sisters, Mildred Martin, Maxine Adolf and Phyllis Garland and six brothers, Carl, Claude, Roger, Earl, Harold and Robert.

He is survived by one daughter, Diane (Dan) Clements of Shaker Heights, Ohio; one son, Dale (James Brewer, Sr.) of Newton Falls and his three grandchildren, Grace Clements, Matthew Clements and Stephanie Harmon.

Calling hours will be Sunday, August 12 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at James Funeral Home in Newton Falls.

Funeral services will be at the First Christian Church, 17 North Center Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 on Monday, August 13 at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Calvin Mason officiating.

Fred will be laid to rest beside Hazel at the Newton Falls Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to the family, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The First Christian Church of Newton Falls or the American Heart Association.

