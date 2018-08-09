My Valley Tributes

Fred Arthur Stanley Obituary

Newton Falls, Ohio - August 8, 2018

By:

Posted: Aug 09, 2018 08:49 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 09, 2018 08:49 AM EDT

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Fred Arthur Stanley, age 95, of Newton Falls passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 in Newton Falls.

He was born on October 28, 1922, in Windham, Ohio in the family farmhouse to late Harry Stanley and Grace (Waller) Stanley.

Fred served his country faithfully under General Patton, Third Infantry in the U.S. Army during WWII.

When he came home, he met and married the love of his life, Hazel L. Fenstermaker on June 6, 1947. They enjoyed 67 years of marriage together until she passed away on January 22, 2015.

He was the Postmaster at the Newton Falls Post Office for over 30 years retiring in May 1983.

He and Hazel were dear members of the First Christian Church in Newton Falls for many many years. One of Fred’s greatest joys was singing in the choir with Hazel, while singing God’s Christmas Tree.

He was a member of the Kiwanis Club in Newton Falls for over 60 years.

Fred loved golfing and even had two holes-in-one. An athletic man, he was an avid sports fan when he was no longer able to participate. A proud Papa, Fred took in many of Grace and Matt’s activities and sporting events. Fred relished gardening, picking berries of all varieties followed by making wine or having Hazel bake pies from those berries, visiting friends in his golf cart, driving his ’62 convertible and enjoying the river.

Fred is preceded in death by his parents; his sweet wife, Hazel; one infant daughter; three sisters, Mildred Martin, Maxine Adolf and Phyllis Garland and six brothers, Carl, Claude, Roger, Earl, Harold and Robert.

He is survived by one daughter, Diane (Dan) Clements of Shaker Heights, Ohio; one son, Dale (James Brewer, Sr.) of Newton Falls and his three grandchildren, Grace Clements, Matthew Clements and Stephanie Harmon.

Calling hours will be Sunday, August 12 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at James Funeral Home in Newton Falls.

Funeral services will be at the First Christian Church, 17 North Center Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 on Monday, August 13 at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Calvin Mason officiating.

Fred will be laid to rest beside Hazel at the Newton Falls Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to the family, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The First Christian Church of Newton Falls or the American Heart Association.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 10 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers to the family

H. Gilson Blair logo Need help with estate planning and probate? Click here

MyValleyTributes

  • Stella Cerimele Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Stella Cerimele Obituary

    Cortland, Ohio - August 8, 2018

    Read More »
  • Jeffrey S. Bailey Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Jeffrey S. Bailey Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - August 7, 2018

    Read More »
  • Denise Marie Dignall-Blom Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Denise Marie Dignall-Blom Obituary

    Masury, Ohio - August 7, 2018

    Read More »
  • Linette Beinhardt Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Linette Beinhardt Obituary

    Saxonburg, Pennsylvania - August 5, 2018

    Read More »
  • Fred Arthur Stanley Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Fred Arthur Stanley Obituary

    Newton Falls, Ohio - August 8, 2018

    Read More »
  • Nila A. Beaver Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Nila A. Beaver Obituary

    Greenville, Pennsylvania - August 7, 2018

    Read More »
  • Kathryn Marie Cozadd Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Kathryn Marie Cozadd Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - August 6, 2018

    Read More »
  • Donald Dowd Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Donald Dowd Obituary

    Alliance, Ohio - August 8, 2018

    Read More »
  • Richard J.
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Richard J. "Batman" Nuth Obituary

    Salem, Ohio - August 8, 2018

    Read More »
  • George F. Hoover, Jr. Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    George F. Hoover, Jr. Obituary

    Salem, Ohio - August 7, 2018

    Read More »
  • Mary Lean (Morgan) Harris Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Mary Lean (Morgan) Harris Obituary

    Niles, Ohio - August 7, 2018

    Read More »
  • Peggy L. Mason Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Peggy L. Mason Obituary

    North Jackson, Ohio - August 7, 2018

    Read More »
  • David J. Santillo Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    David J. Santillo Obituary

    New Castle, Pennsylvania - August 7, 2018

    Read More »
  • Bruce Alan Lewandowski Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Bruce Alan Lewandowski Obituary

    Austintown Township, Ohio - August 7, 2018

    Read More »
  • Kenneth Rush, Jr. Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Kenneth Rush, Jr. Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - August 7, 2018

    Read More »
  • Noel Suarez Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Noel Suarez Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - August 5, 2018

    Read More »
  • Elizabeth M.
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Elizabeth M. "Betty" Morgan Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - August 6, 2018

    Read More »
  • Charles Buddy Lymore Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Charles Buddy Lymore Obituary

    Howland, Ohio - August 6, 2018

    Read More »

Trending Stories