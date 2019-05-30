Fred Arthur Lange Obituary

WEST MIDDLESEX, PA (MyValleyTributes) – The earthly journey of Fred Arthur Lange, 93, of West Middlesex, came to a peaceful end on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

Fred was born July 21, 1925, in Holyoke, Massachusetts.

His wife of 73 years, the former Shirley Garrett, survives at home.

A proud World War II veteran, Fred loved sharing the story of how he met Shirley while stationed at Camp Reynolds, Pennsylvania. Soon after meeting her, the United States Army sent Fred to Europe.

Upon his honorable discharge in 1946, Fred traveled to Pennsylvania, where his dear Shirley awaited. The two were married on April 18, 1946.

Fred worked for Wheatland Tube, first as a blacksmith and later as a roll turner. He retired in 1985, following 39 years of employment.

An active member of Church of the Good Shepherd, West Middlesex, Fred served as an usher for many years, often greeting those he knew with a friendly hug.

He was also a member of the West Middlesex VFW, Post 6233 and the Shenango Township Grange.

In addition to his wife, he leaves his children, Connie Lange of Hermitage, Kathleen Smith of West Middlesex, Fred (Lucy) Lange of Hubbard, Ohio and Mary Anne (Anthony) Russo of West Middlesex; along with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews to cherish his memory always. He will also be missed by his beloved dog, Kurly.

In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by all of his siblings, Mary Fay, Margaret Gustafson and Raymond Lange; as well as, a grandson, Andy Smith and an infant daughter, Judith Marie.

Calling hours will be 3:00 – 5:00 p.m., Sunday, June 2, 2019, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mcgoniglefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 3, 2019, in Church of the Good Shepherd, 3613 Sharon Road, West Middlesex, PA 16159, with Reverend Glenn R. Whitman, pastor, as celebrant.

Military honors will be rendered by Wheatland A.L. and West Middlesex and Farrell VFW Honor Guard.

