Fred A. Dixon Obituary

GREENVILLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Fred A. Dixon, 70, of Greenville, passed away surrounded by his family at home, on Sunday evening, May 12, 2019.

He was born in Yatesboro (Armstrong County), Pennsylvania on June 28, 1948, to the late Albert and Dolly (Young) Dixon.

Fred worked at Hodge Foundry in Greenville and was a member of New Lebanon Community Church in Sandy Lake.

Even though he suffered from CMT, a neurological disorder similar to muscular dystrophy, he enjoyed painting, woodworking and tinkering, especially improving things around the house that made them easier for him to use. He also enjoyed discussing old cars with his grandchildren.

Fred is survived by his wife, Rowena (Nicklin) Dixon. They were married on July 15, 1968. Also surviving are two daughters, Shana Oakes and her husband, Bill and Kerry Weimer and her husband, Will, all of Greenville; seven grandchildren, Michael Oakes, Samantha Oakes and her fiancé, Colin Dickson, Ray Weimer, Nicklin Weimer, Gabriel Weimer, Sophia Oakes and Jakob Weimer, all of Greenville; two sisters, Shirley Mellon of Colorado and Edna E. Simmers and her companion, Paul Nicklin, of Greenville and two brothers, Frank Dixon and his wife, Esther, of Colorado and Arthur Dixon and his wife, Judy, of Blacktown, Pennsylvania.

The family will announce a celebration of life service at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to Muscular Dystrophy Association PO Box 78960, Phoenix, Arizona, 85062 or online at http://mda.org/. Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville, Pennsylvania, 73-75 Columbia Avenue Greenville, PA 16125.

