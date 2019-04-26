Frank W. "Franko" DeMarco Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHARON, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Frank W. "Franko" DeMarco, 71, of Sharon, passed away at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Sharon Regional Medical Center after a brief illness.

Born in Sharon on November 7, 1947, he was a son of Joseph S. DeMarco and Eleanor J. Burkhart DeMarco.

Franko attended Mercer School and was a landscape and wall designer of Cottage Gardens.

He served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam and was a Purple Heart recipient.

Franko was a member of the New Deal Club, Slovenian Home, Wheatland American Legion, Italian Home Club, Farrell VFW Post 5286 and Jim and Moe's I-TAM Club, Niles, Ohio.

He is survived by two daughters, Melissa DeMarco Phillips and her husband, Kenny, of Mercer and Marleen DeMarco and her companion, David, of Mentor, Ohio; three sons, Frank DeMarco of Chardon, Ohio, Dominic DeMarco of Hermitage and Derek Vasconi of Japan; three sisters, Eleanor Smeltz and her husband, Harry, of Hermitage, Theresa DeMarco and her companion, Bob Johnston, of Sharpsville and Mary DeMarco of Sharpsville; two brothers, Joe DeMarco, Jr. and his wife, Donna, of Mercer and James DeMarco of Sharon and five grandchildren.

Franko was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Louie DeMarco and a sister, Antoinette DeMarco.

Calling hours will be 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. Monday, April 29 in John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 E. State Street, Hermitage.

Funeral service with military honors, will be at 6:00 p.m. Monday, April 29 in the funeral home chapel, with the Rev. C. Charles Eckles officiating.

Cremation will follow services.

