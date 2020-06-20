Frank T. Davis, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank T. Davis, 92, of Lowellville, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 2:45 a.m. at Heritage Manor Nursing Home, following an extended illness.

He was born August 11, 1927 in Laurinburg, North Carolina, the son of Emanuel and Mildred Douglas Davis, Sr., residing in the area for 65 years.

Mr. Davis was employed with the Youngstown City Schools for 33 years as a Biology, Chemistry and Physics Teacher before retiring in 1990. He also taught Biology in Alliance for 6 years. He was a 1955 graduate of Youngstown State University and received his Master’s in Education from West Minister College.

He was a member of Third Baptist Church, where he was the Church Treasurer, belonged to Omega Si Phi and was a Life Member of the NAACP and enjoyed gardening.

He married Myrtle V. Davis August 29, 1953, she died September 10, 2012.

He leaves to mourn one daughter, Mrs. Robin C. Shaver Spencer and son-in-law, Anthony Spencer, of Charlotte, North Carolina; one sister, Ms. Ann White of Youngstown; one grandchild and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Louise Davis and two brothers, Emanuel Davis, Jr. and Harold Davis.

Memorial Services will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Chapel.

Social Distancing will be upheld.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.