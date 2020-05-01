Frank Slama, Jr., Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank Slama, Jr., age 91, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Shepherd of the Valley in Niles.

He was born September 9, 1928 in Ford City, Pennsylvania, the son of Frank, Sr. and Mildred (Custer) Slama and lived in Ohio most of his life.

A veteran of the U.S. Army who was stationed in Germany, Frank worked as a mechanic.

He loved to work on cars and was an avid fisherman. He was also quite fond of watching Shirley Temple movies.

Precious memories of Frank live on with his four children, Calvin Slama (Patty) of Ravenna, Donna Peyatt (Dave) of Niles, Judy Whaley (Phil) of Hiram and Mary Jo Miller of Illinois; 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death are his parents; his dear wife of 36 years, Gertrude (Beers) Slama, whom he married March 4, 1959 and who passed August 26, 1995; one sister, Margaret Dusek and one brother, Joseph Slama.

Because of the current health crisis, services are private.

Interment will take place at Blue Ridge Cemetery in Beckley, West Virginia.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.