Frank S. Fahl, Sr., Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Frank S. Fahl, Sr., 81, a resident of Sierra County, New Mexico since 1993, died on Saturday, March 14, 2020.

He was born on March 1, 1939 in Greenville, Pennsylvania to John and Anna M. (Kish) Fahl.

Mr. Fahl retired in 1992 from Shenango Steel Mill in Pennsylvania where he was a Steel Worker after which he and his wife, Mary Ann (Myers) Fahl, relocated their family to Poverty Creek, New Mexico in 1993.

He was a member of the American Legion Riders and enjoyed hunting, target shooting, fishing, motorcycles, fast cars and gardening.

Survivors include his children, Frank Fahl, Jr. (Jodi) of Poverty Creek, New Mexico, Deb Pannella (Nick) of T. or C., NM, and Dennis Fahl (Merry Jo) of T. or C., New Mexico; grandchildren, Shannon Foster, Liz Morgan, Luke Fahl, Sarah Polanco, Nicki Clark, Sharla Holman, Dick Lanford, Ben Lanford, Wyatt Fahl and Morgan Fahl; 13 great-grandchildren and siblings, John Fahl (Janet) and Pat Kelly.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Anna Fahl;and by his wife, Mary Ann Myers Fahl.

Funeral Services were held in New Mexico on Friday March 20, 2020.

Frank will be laid to rest in St. Michael Cemetery, Greenville.

Local arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville.