Frank Rosko, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank Rosko, 99, of Warren, entered into eternal life on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 1:25 a.m. at Continuing Health Care at the Ridge just four days after celebrating his 99th birthday.

He was born November 16, 1920 in Duquesne, Pennsylvania the son of the late Frank and Mary Sabo Rosko.

A veteran of the United States Air Force, Frank was stationed in England for four years during World War II.

Frank retired as a civilian worker with the Youngstown Reserve Air Force Base in Vienna after 25 years of service.

An avid golfer, Frank got a hole-in-one at the age of 90.

He was the oldest living member of St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church in Warren.

Frank is survived by two sisters, Helen L. Koplin and Julia “Judy” Rosko, both of Warren and by numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Frank was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Rosko and two sisters, Ann Ledney and Mary Ruschak.

The body will lie in state on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of service at 10:00 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church with Fr. Jonathan H. Cholcher, Rector, officiating.

Burial will follow in the St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church section of Pineview Memorial Park in Warren.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions take the form of donations in Frank’s name to St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, 2220 Reeves Road, Warren, OH 44483.

