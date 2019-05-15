Frank Richard Styduhar Obituary

HERMITAGE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Frank Richard Styduhar, of Hermitage, passed away peacefully at 8:21 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in his home, surrounded by his wife, daughters and sisters, following a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 68.

Frank was born June 16, 1950 in Sharon, one of four children born to the late Frank Joseph and Mary (Kush) Styduhar.

A lifelong resident of the Shenango Valley, he graduated from Hickory High School in 1968 and received his undergraduate and graduate degrees in health and physical education from Slippery Rock University.

Frank always had a lesson plan for life! At a very young age he had a strong work ethic and high energy level. He cut grass, had a paper route, worked as a gas station attendant and on the railroad. All of these “jobs” paved the way for his lifelong career as a teacher at Hermitage School District. He taught 6,000 students from 1972 to 2007. Every student had a place in his heart and he saw potential in each one of them. Frank would open his music filled gym early every morning to help working parents or to just provide a safe and fun place to go before the bell rang. He coached football, wrestling, track and intramural volleyball. He founded the “Stydie Cup” to recognize the winning team.

Frank was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and neighbor. When Connie met Frank in their early twenties, she knew that he would be her hero. She loved his sense of humor, kindness and confidence. Their marriage was full of adventures. Frank and Connie enjoyed every minute with Valerie, Suzanne and their friends. Their Spencer Avenue home was a place where many memories were made. Family and neighbors gathered for pool parties, lamb roasts, holidays or just to stop by. With Frank around everything was just a little more lively.

He was a supportive father in many ways. His girls fondly remember all of the funny things he had to say, motivational quotes, family vacations and moving them to college and beyond in his van. The love for his three grandchildren was unparalleled. “FerFer” had so much fun with them playing outside, swimming and riding roller coasters.

Frank and Connie found a second home in Sun City, Arizona and spent 15 winters there. They enjoyed traveling the wild west and spending time with the Kush family. In retirement, they also took many trips to New England, Denver, Colorado and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Frank was passionate about racing motorcycles, attending sprint cars races and watching the sunrise. All of these hobbies provided everlasting friendships. He knew someone everywhere he went and if he didn’t, he made new friends. In the early morning hours he enjoyed coffee club, working in his garage, eating dessert for breakfast and Sunday Mass.

Until his time ran out, he had hope, faith and strength to live his best life. He never gave up and “hammered down” until the very end. He will be missed tremendously by all the lives he touched. He will continue to be our life coach and hero.

He leaves his wife, the former Connie Petroski, whom he married August 4, 1973; two daughters, Valerie Thomas and her husband, John, of Pittsburgh and Suzanne Styduhar of Denver, Colorado; his dearly loved grandchildren, Delaney, Luke and Ellie; three sisters, Charlene Styduhar of Hermitage, Evelyn Perry of Girard, Ohio and Nancy Crompton and her husband, Tom, of Bedford, New Hampshire and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides his parents, Frank was preceded in death by a nephew, Mark Perry.

His family is grateful for hospice, the nurses and the care that they provided.

In lieu of flowers, please consider remembering Frank by donating to Family Hospice and Palliative Care, 3124 Wilmington Road #305, New Castle, PA 16105 or Family House Shadyside, 5245 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15232.

Calling hours will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Monday, May 20, 2019, in St. Joseph Church, Sharon.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 20, 2019 in the church.

Entombment will be in the St. Rose Cemetery mausoleum, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by McGonigle Funeral Home.