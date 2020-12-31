Frank P. Burke, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank P. Burke, 98, passed away peacefully at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at his home.

He was born in Niles, Ohio, on March 23, 1922, the son of Frank Burke and Mary Koches Burke Schrecengost.

Frank was a 1939 graduate of Niles McKinley High School and received a Bachelor’s of Science degree in accounting from Youngstown College.

He honorably served in the United States Army during World War II and was a retired insurance agent for Metropolitan Life Insurance Company.

He devoted much of his retirement years to volunteering and serving others throughout the Niles community. He was recognized for his unselfish works by receiving the Niles Rotary Citizen of the Year Award and the Niles McKinley High School Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame Award. He also proudly served as the Grand Marshal of the Niles 4th of July Parade. Frank was active with the Boy Scouts of America serving as Scoutmaster for St. Stephen Church Troop 33; Niles Knights of Columbus 1681 a 4th-degree member and a past Grand Knight on two occasions; St. Stephen Church St. Vincent DePaul Society serving as president for over 40 years and volunteered for the Deanery at the Niles Road Thrift Store and Dining Hall.

Frank was a lifetime member of St. Stephen Church, where he participated in daily Mass, served as a sacristan, lector, altar server, parish council member and prepared community dinners.

He was also a member of the Niles Historical Society, Niles Community Services and the Youngstown Vocations Support Society (Serra Club).

In his younger years, he played sports with the F.O.E. softball and bowling teams. He loved ice cream, traveling and cheering for his favorite sports teams, the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns and Indians, Youngstown State University Penguins, Mahoning Valley Scrappers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Frank loved his family and is survived by seven children, Gregory (Susan) Burke of St. Augustine, Florida, Jeffrey Burke of Niles, Joseph (Karen Donahue) Burke of Girard, Keith (Beverly) Burke of Niles, Patricia (Richard) Negro of Niles, Dennis (Helen) Burke of Girard and Denise Burke at home; nine grandchildren, Ryan Burke, Kim Ziegler, Tyson Burke, Bruce Edward Burke, Tara Jo Holland, Regina Orellana, Christopher Negro, Stephanie Burke and Anthony Burke; nine great-grandchildren and the seven children of his second wife, Ellen Thomas Burke.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann (LaSalandra) Burke, whom he married October 6, 1951 and who died on July 20, 1994; his second wife, Ellen (Sullivan) Thomas Burke; son, Bruce Burke, who died June 24, 1988; sister, Sister Genevieve Burke of Humility of Mary and two brothers, William and Carl Burke.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 4, 2021, at St. Stephen Church, Niles, where family and friends may call from 9:30 – 10:45 a.m. at church. The Reverend Richard Murphy will be the celebrant.

Burial will be in St. Stephen Cemetery.

Masks are required for the safety of all.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Stephen Church, 129 West Park Avenue, Niles, OH 44446 or to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

Arrangements by Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles. Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences with his family.