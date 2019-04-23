Frank Leroy Moore, Sr. Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEW CASTLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Frank Leroy Moore, Sr., 78, of Kathleen Drive, Neshannock Township, died Sunday, April 21, 2019 at UPMC Jameson Hospital.

He was born in Greensburg on July 25, 1940 a son of the late John H. Moore and Sarah (Keller) Moore.

He was married to the late Florence E. (Rice) Moore who died September 30, 1998.

Mr. Moore was a bus driver for New Castle Transit for ten years and did body work at Baker’s Auto Service in New Castle for ten years.

He enjoyed fishing, woodworking and gardening and loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by six children, Levi W. Moore, Frank L. Moore, Jr., Brian K. Moore, Sue E. Morris, Tina M. Roby and Dan E. Moore, Sr. and his wife, Vanessa all of New Castle; four brothers, Jim, Roy, Kenneth and Tom Moore all of New Castle; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by three children, Tammy L. Jones, Sandy L. Moore and Tony Moore; two brothers, John, Jr. and George Moore; one sister, Alberta Davis and one grandson.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home chapel. Pastor Zach Blair of Hill City Church will officiate.

Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery.

