Frank L. Bucciarelli Obituary

FARRELL, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Frank L. Bucciarelli, 72, of Farrell, died at 11:25 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at his residence after a brief illness.

The Sharon native was born June 27, 1946, the son of the late Peter and Kathleen (Marr) Bucciarelli.

He graduated from Sharon High School in 1964 and was a furnace operator at Sawhill Tubular for 35 years.

Frank loved watching sports. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates fan and loved the New York Yankees. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandkids.

Survivors include two sons, Richard Bucciarelli and his wife, Christina, of Hermitage and Shawn Bucciarelli of Farrell; three sisters, Virginia Marr of Hermitage, Kathleen Bucciarelli of Hermitage and Margaret Bucciarelli of Hermitage; a brother, Peter Bucciarelli of Wheatland; six grandchildren, Elizabeth Bucciarelli, Sean Bucciarelli, Tyler Bucciarelli, Nicholas Bucciarelli, Mason Bucciarelli and Maddox Bucciarelli and two great-grandchildren, Trinity and Nicole Bucciarelli.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen (Gutowski) Bucciarelli, whom he married on October 15, 1967. She passed away on May 17, 2011. A brother, Victor Bucciarelli, also preceded him in death.

There are no calling hours or services.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.