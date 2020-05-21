Frank L. Brodie, Jr., Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Frank L. Brodie, Jr. will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the J.E. Washington Funeral Home, 1059 Hamilton Avenue in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Brodie known to his family and friends as “BooBoo” departed this life Monday, May 18, 2020 in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

The family will receive friends Friday, May 22 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Please be mindful of the CDC guidelines and reserve attendance at the service for immediate family members.

Interment will be in Morefield Cemetery in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Send flowers to the service of Mr. Frank L Brodie, Jr.