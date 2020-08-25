Frank J. Sullivan, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank J. Sullivan, Jr., 61, died peacefully at 3:30 p.m., on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at the Community Skilled Nursing Home, Warren, Ohio, following a long illness.

Frank was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on January 8, 1959, the son of Dr. Frank J. and Rita (Rishel) Sullivan, Sr., DDS.

Frank has lived in Niles all his life, graduated from John F. Kennedy High School in 1977 and was a member of Saint Stephen Church.

For many years he was a nursing assistant at several long term care facilities in the area. He also worked at his Dad’s dental office when he was younger.

Frank was an active Boy Scout, receiving the rank of Eagle Scout, attended Camp Philmont and was the assistant Scoutmaster for Troop #33 for many years.

He loved the outdoors with camping and hiking. He enjoyed reading especially about American History and World War II.

Frank is survived by his sister, Mary Jo (Alan) Abbuhl of Diamond, Ohio; two nephews and a niece, Brian (Amanda) Abbuhl of Streetsboro, Ohio, Nicole (Matthew) Horning of Atwater, Ohio, Kevin (Sheryl) Abbuhl of Denver, Colorado and three great-nephews and three great-nieces. Also surviving him is his Aunt, Mary Lou Pickard of Edinburg, Ohio; many cousins and the love of his life, Ms. Kim Murray.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Rita in 2000 and infant brother, Francis J. in 1956.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Saint Stephen Church.

The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m., with his cousin the Rev. Frederick Cain officiating.

Burial will be in Saint Stephen Cemetery.

“The family would like to thank everyone very much who took care of Frank at Community Skilled Nursing Home. Their love and compassion was very much appreciated. We would also like to thank everyone from Harbor Light Hospice for their caring compassion during his last days.”

Funeral arrangements are by the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles.

