Frank J. Cannone, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Frank J. Cannone, age 92, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Cortland Health Care, in Cortland, Ohio.

Born July 10, 1927 in Farrell, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Angelo and Mary (Petrillo) Cannone.

He married the former Carmella Agostinella on April 15, 1950 and she preceded him in death on August 28, 2007.

Frank attended Farrell High School before entering the service where he served with the Merchant Marines and the U.S. Army as a private. He was honorably discharged from the Army and went to work for Sharon Steel as a Rigger for 42 years.

Frank liked gardening and both watching and playing sports. He loved his trips to the casino and his scratch off tickets. He also loved attending all his grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s activities.

He was a member of St. Joseph’s Church in Sharon, the Italian Home and New Deal Club in Farrell and the American Legion in Sharon.

He is survived by a daughter, Beverly (Jeffrey) Ash of Cortland, Ohio; a son, Frank Paul (Regina) Cannone of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; three grandchildren, Kristie (Benjamin) Elsass, Shawn (Brandy) Ash and Timothy (Rosa) Cannone and 13 great-grandchildren.

Frank was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Beth Cannone and seven brothers and sisters.

Visitation will be held on TuesdayMay 19, 2020 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home, LLC, 264 E State Street, Sharon, PA. (Everyone must wear a mask and Social Distancing Rules will be strictly enforced).

The funeral service will be private and internment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.

Memorial contribution’s can be made to either Bella Care Hospice, 1933 State Route 45, Austinburg, OH, 44010 or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Arrangements are being handled by Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home, LLC.

