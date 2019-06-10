Frank “Hank” Billak Obituary

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank “Hank” Billak 95, of Brookfield, Ohio, was welcomed into the arms of his savior at 6:30 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019.

He was born on March 17, 1924, on his mother’s birthday in Pittsburgh. He was the son of Andrew and Mary (Brinska) Billak.

He attended St. Ann’s parochial school and graduated from Farrell High School and Youngstown State University.

Hank served in the U.S. Army infantry as an officer from 1943 to 1946 in the Aleutian Islands and Europe.

He enjoyed oil painting, particularly western art.

He was employed by Westinghouse Electric in Sharon for 40 years in the industrial relations department, payroll and accounting departments.

Hank is survived by many nieces and nephews, whom he loved.

His wife, Mary (Pomper) Billak, whom he married June 18, 1949, in St. Bartholomew Church, Sharpsville, died April 9, 2012. Besides his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by five sisters, Hazel Sirak, Rose Scott, Emily Krish, Mary Smith and Irene Wallo and one brother, Andrew Billak.

Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Fatima Church, 601 Roemer Boulevard, Farrell, PA 16121 or Hospice of the Valley, 9803 Sharrott Road, Youngstown, OH, 44514.

Funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 11 in the chapel of John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 E. State Stewwr, Hermitage, with Fr. Matthew Ruyechan officiating. Military honors will be by Wheatland-West Middlesex honor guard.

Entombment will be in America’s Cemetery, beside his wife.