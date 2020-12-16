EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank H. Whittenberger, 92, a lifelong resident of East Palestine, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Assumption Village following a brief illness.

Frank was born July 6, 1928 in East Palestine, son of the late Park and Elizabeth Straub Whittenberger.

He was a 1946 graduate of East Palestine High School and a veteran of the US Airforce.

Frank worked as a Truck Driver for 41 years, driving for M&M, Mitchell Transport and Martin Brothers, all out of Bessemer.

He was a member and Past Master of East Palestine Masonic Lodge # 417 F & AM. He also was Past High Priest and Past Illustrious Master of East Palestine Chapter and Council. He was a member and Past Commander of Pilgrim Commandery Knights Templar in East Liverpool and member of the York Rite Cross of Honor. He was a member of the East Palestine Eagles and Moose Lodges and the Unity Grange as well as a life member of the Ellsworth VFW.

Frank is survived by a son, William A. (Barbara) Whittenberger of Leavittsburg, Ohio; daughter, Karen Sue Morris of Paron, Arizona; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Virgie Raymans Whittenberger in 2010; two brothers, William and Park Whittenberger; sister Susan Schooley and a son-in-law, Steve Morris in 2020.

In recent years Frank enjoyed feeding wild animals from his front door, sharing microwaved salmon with his cat Dumpy and going on Wednesday adventures with friend and distant relative, Lloyd Schooley. He also loved sharing popsicles with great-grandson, Jordan, when he visited from Arkansas.

A private burial will take place at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens in New Waterford.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.