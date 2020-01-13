Frank H. Mills III, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank H. Mills III 84, passed away at 1:22 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the St. Joseph Health Center.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on April 4, 1935 the son of Frank and Margaret (Bremer) Mills, Jr.

Frank attended Niles City Schools and graduated from Niles McKinley High School in 1953.

He worked at Packard Electric, a division of General Motors for 30 years and retired in 1995. In his retirement he helped out at Neuman Law Office.

Frank was a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church of Niles and a former member of the deacons and elders of the church.

He was a member of the Niles McKinley Lodge #794, Warren Commandery # 39, Warren Chapter #10 and Warren Council #58 of the Masonic Order.

Frank was a good friend to many. His cheerful presence will be missed by his many cousins, neighbors, friends and co-workers.



He was preceded in death by his father who died on January 24, 1977 and his mother who died on October 31, 1996.



The funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. at the Niles City Cemetery Chapel on Friday, January 17, 2020. The Rev. Rusty Cowden will officiate.

Burial will follow in the Niles City Cemetery.



Arrangements by Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, 126 West Park Avenue, Niles, OH 44446, 330-652-4311.

