Frank F. Morrison, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Frank F. Morrison, age 91, formerly of 21st Street, Pymatuning Township, Greenville, passed away Monday afternoon, July 27, 2020 in St. Paul’s Senior Living Community.

He was born in Transfer, Pennsylvania on February 10, 1929 to F. Frederick and Eleanor (Garts) Morrison.

Frank attended Transfer Schools and graduated from Penn High School.

He served in the U.S. Army 3rd Infantry from 1951-1953.

Frank retired from Sawhill Tubular, where he was employed in the tool and die department for 26 years.

Frank was a member of American Legion Post #140 and he enjoyed hunting and fishing.

On June 18, 1951 he married the former Doris M. Steadman, she passed away on October 6, 2016.

Survivors include a daughter, Susan K. Franke of Pleasantville, Pennsylvania; two sons, David J. Morrison and Dale E. Morrison and his wife, Christine, all of Greenville and three grandchildren, Jeff Franke, Travis Franke and Erica Resinger.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and two sisters, Roberta Jo Reynolds and Ella Mae Alexander.

Due to Covid-19 safety concerns and restrictions a Private Family Funeral Service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020 in Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, with Rev. David A. Dobi, pastor of First Presbyterian Church, Greenville, officaiting.

Military Honors will be rendered at the conclusion of the service by the American Legion Post #140 Honor Guard.

Burial will be in Rocky Glen Cemetery, Adamsville, Pennsylvania.

More stories from WKBN.com: