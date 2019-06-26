Frank F. Gregorich, Jr. Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank F. Gregorich, Jr., 77, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Frank was born on April 21, 1942, in Youngstown, son of the late Frank and Margaret (Stoney) Gregorich.



Frank enjoyed listening to polka music, watching western movies and shows and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He was a participant at Centre at Javit Court. His friends call him, Chief Soaring Eagle.

Frank is survived by two cousins, Joanie Voytilla of Boardman, she assisted with his care and Kathy Shaffer of Poland and his caregivers who were like family, Vicki and Terry Vicars and their family of Boardman and several other cousins.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, from 9:30 – 10:15 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., both at St. Patrick Church, 1420 Oak Hill Avenue in Youngstown, celebrated by Rev. Kevin Peters.

Burial will be in St. John Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Kirila Funeral Home.