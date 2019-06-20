Frank E. Price Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank E. Price, 89, a lifelong resident of the area, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Salem Regional Medical Center where he had been a patient.

Frank was born June 8, 1930 in Salem, son of the late Edward J and Isabelle I. Roessler Price.

He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and served in Germany during the Korean War.

Frank attended the East Palestine Church of the Nazarene.

He worked as a crane operator for Babcock and Wilcox for 28 years; as well as, drove and maintained trucks for a local company prior to his retirement.

When not working he enjoyed spending time with family, most especially his grandchildren.

Frank is survived by three sons, Doug (Pam) Price of East Palestine, Dean (Holly) Price of New Waterford and Ed (Peggy) Clark of Enon Valley; three daughters, Lorie (Bob) Ritchey of New Waterford, Connie (Mark) Smith of New Castle, Pennsylvania and Amy (Jeff) Redmond of Mt. Pelier, Virginia; three brothers, Kenny (Sandra) Price, Dave Price, Norman Ray (Sissy) Price, sister and Norma Kay (Charlie) Tritt; ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 27 years, Nancy Duff in 2014; a son, Mike Clark; sister, Elizabeth and four brothers, Sonny, Ed, Bob and Jim.

A private interment will take place in Duff Cemetery.

A public memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.