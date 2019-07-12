Frank E. Peterson, Kinsman, Ohio – Obituary

KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank E. Peterson, age 79, of Kinsman, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren, Ohio.



He was born June 1,1940, in Warren, Ohio, a son of Oscar E. and Anne (Pachuk) Peterson.



Frank was a 1958 graduate of North Bloomfield High School and attended Hiram College.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1963 until 1965 and spent ten months in Korea.

Frank married Darlene J. (Owens) on May 15, 1971.



He was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns, Cavaliers and Indians. He loved basketball and spent many years coaching kids of all ages.

Frank owned and operated a dairy farm for 28 years. He continued to farm raising Black Angus beef. He was haying right up to the day before he died. He did what he enjoyed and loved to the end.



Frank enjoyed dancing, roller skating, going on cruises with his family and camping. He loved to travel to the Smoky Mountains and to Oktoberfest in Frankenmuth, Michigan.



Frank was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Darlene J. Peterson of Kinsman; two daughters, Carol (Sam Corabi) Peterson of Painesville, Ohio and Barbara Enyeart of Kinsman, Ohio; one son, Michael Peterson of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; the light of his life, his granddaughter, Alisandra; three brothers, Roger Peterson of North Bloomfield, Ohio, Gary (Sue) Peterson of Chiefland, Florida and Robert Peterson of Old Town, Florida and many nieces and nephews.



A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio, with Pastor Susan Francis officiating.

Calling hours will be on Sunday, July 14 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Sager Cemetery in Bristolville, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Youngstown/Warren Home Dialysis Center, 4531 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44505.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

