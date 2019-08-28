Frank D. Papania, Jr., New Waterford, Ohio – Obituary

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank D. Papania, Jr., of SR 558, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019 in Charleston, West Virginia.

He was born August 8, 1956 in Abellino, Italy, a son of Lois Jean Rafferty Papania and the late Frank D. Papania, Sr.

He had been employed as a driver in the construction field and was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, East Palestine.

In addition to his mother of East Palestine, he is survived by a son, Frank A. Papania of Porter, Texas and a sister, Marina Papania of East Palestine.

A memorial gathering will be held at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home, East Palestine from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., Friday August 30, 2019.