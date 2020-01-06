Frank A. Yaksich, Jr., Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Frank A. Yaksich, Jr. of Hermitage passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 in his home following an extended illness. He way 74.

Frank was born July 16, 1945 to Frank and Edna (Rose) Yaksich, Sr. in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

He was a graduate of Hickory High School class of 1963.

Frank served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

He worked for Allied Security Company in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and 29 years as a millwright for Sharon Steel Corporation until his retirement.

Frank was a lifetime member of St. Anthony’s Church.

He is survived by his sister, Nancy R. (Richard) Balint of Hermitage and brothers, Dennis Yaksich of Texas and Michael Yaksich of Florida. He is also survived by his niece and nephews.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Edna Yaksich and a brother, Jerry L. Yaksich.

Friends may call Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Sherman Funeral Home, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday January 10, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Anthony’s Church with Father Matthew Ruyechan officiating. Friends are welcome to meet directly at church.

Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Anthony’s Church, 804 Idaho Street, Sharon, PA 16146 in memory of Frank.

Burial will take place in Americas Cemetery Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements entrusted to the Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.