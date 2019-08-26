Francis N. “Frankie” Bombardieri, Jr., Hermitage, PA – obit

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Francis N. “Frankie” Bombardieri, Jr., age 55, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at his residence.

Born May 20, 1964, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Francis N., Sr. and Pat Bombardieri.

His father preceded him in death and his mother survives him in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Frankie was previously married to Ingrid Bombardieri Hope.

Frankie was a graduate of Hickory High School and had worked as a crane operator for Sharon Steel.

He loved all types of racing but especially NASCAR and sprint car racing, he also enjoyed hunting.

In addition to his mother, Frankie is survived by two daughters, Theresa Somppi Bombardieri of Eutis, Florida and Brittany Bombardieri Shebeck and her husband, Adam, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and five grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father; a brother, Michael Bombardieri and a granddaughter, Shy-Anne Fansler.

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Hickory VFW, 5550 E. State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the family.

