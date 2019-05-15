Francis Louis Lisi Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. John Keehner at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21 at St. Christine Church, for Francis Louis Lisi, who passed away suddenly at home Tuesday, May 14, 2019, with his wife by his side.

Francis was born June 21, 1938, in Bradys Bend, Pennsylvania, a son of Giovanni and Mary Pezzuti Lisi.

He as a 1956 graduate of Ursuline High School and was a lifelong regional sales manager for Richman Brothers. After he retired from retail management, Francis was a bus chaperone for special needs children.

Francis was of the Catholic faith, attending many of the parishes in the area.

He was an avid sports fan and served his country in the Army and Reserves for five years.

Francis leaves to cherish his memory, his wife the former Carolyn Fuellhart, whom he married August 23, 1998; children, Annette M. Hazapis of Cleveland, Mark F. (Colleen) Lisi of Cleveland, Christine M. (George) Fey of Altanta, John F. Lisi of South Carolina, Michael F. (Amy) Lisi of Youngstown, Robert M. Fuellhart of Seattle, Sean (Nicole) Fuellhart of Charlston, West Virginia and Erica Petroff of Columbus; sister, Marion R. Scott of Columbus and Vincent J. Lisi of Youngstown and grandchildren, Caroline Hazapis, Natalie Hazapis, Nicholas Lisi, Laura Fey, Grant Lisi, Jakob Lisi, Nicholas Augostine, Juliana Augostine, Emerson Woodyard, Giovanni Lisi, Gabriel Lisi, Gregory Lisi, Evan Fuellhart and Ryan Fuellhart.

Besides his parents, Francis is preceded in death by a son-in-law, Louis Hazapis.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 on Monday, May 20 at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman and from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21 at St. Christine Church, 3198 South Schenley Avenue, Youngstown prior to Mass.

Family and friends may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to send condolences.

