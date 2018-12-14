Francis "Bud" Bernard Gregory, Jr. Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Francis "Bud" Bernard Gregory, Jr., 81, of Girard, Ohio, passed on peacefully with his family by his side on Thursday, December 13, 2018, at his home.

He was born July 31, 1937, in Franklin, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Francis Bernard Gregory, Sr. and Theresa Woods Gregory.

In 1977, he married Audrey Javis and they spent the last 42 years together.

He was a graduate of Warren G. Harding class of 1955.

Francis honorably served in the United States Navy.

After his time, in the service Francis worked at Warren Fire Department, Clyde Cole Motors and GM 2Work Drug Testing.

Bud enjoyed being outside and having neighbors stop by and also enjoyed fishing, boating and golfing. He liked going to gun shows and watching football. But most of all, he cherished spending time with his family and grandkids.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Audrey Gregory of Girard, Ohio, sons; Richard Gregory of Richmond, Virginia and Douglas (Stephanie) Gregory of Charles City, Virginia; daughters, Cheryl Gregory of Gustavus, Ohio, Lori (Charles) Bocsa of Champion, Ohio and Cyndee (Kevin) Adams of Naperville, Illinois; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren as well as many loving nieces and nephew.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Susan Depasquale; sisters, Mary Jane Musgrove and Virginia Natale; niece, Marla Musgrove and nephew, Thomas Natale.

In accordance with his wishes, there will be no services and cremation has taken place.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Service is honored to assist with these arrangements.

A special thanks goes out to the staff of Hospice of the Valley for the care they showed to Bud and his family.

