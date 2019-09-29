Francis Allen Graham, Sharpsville, PA – Obituary

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Francis Allen Graham, 79, of Sharpsville, passed away following an extended illness, on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Avalon Springs in Mercer, Pennsylvania.

Francis was born on November 15, 1939 to Clinton H. and Margaret (Blair) Graham in Hermitage, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Hickory High School.

Francis worked as a machinist for GATX, 20 years until his retirement.

On November 24, 1962, he married his wife, the late Carol Ann (Duffort) Graham, she passed away July 6, 2018.

He was a member of Clark Trinity United Methodist Church.

Francis served in the U.S. Army as a photographer while he was stationed in Germany.

In retirement, he worked part time for Stambaugh Thompsons, owned and operated Graham’s Power Equipment and Graham’s Country Past Time with his wife, Carol.

He was also an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. Francis was also a very talented stained glass lamp maker.

Francis is survived by his daughter, Renee (Jon) Titus of Sharpsville; son, Randy (Valerie) Graham of Sharpsville; grandchildren, Cassie (Ryan) Thomas, Michael Graham, Natalie Titus and Ian Titus. Also surviving is his sister, Louise (Earl) Luke and sisters-in-law, Ronda Stitt Graham and Susan Peters.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Clinton Graham, Jr.; sisters-in-law, Shirley Duffort Peters, Sally Duffort and brothers-in-law, Dr. William Peters and Robert Duffort.

Friends may call Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 124 Main Street Sharpsville, PA.



Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. in the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, with Rev. William Locke, officiating.

Burial will take place in Mount Washington Cemetery

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service.