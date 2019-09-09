Francine J. Shorf Rendon, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Francine J. Shorf Rendon, 58, of Warren, entered peacefully into eternal life on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 4:00 a.m. in her daughter’s home in Warren under the comforting care of hospice.

Fran was born Wednesday, November 23, 1960 in Cleveland the daughter of the late Frank and Gloria Gould Shorf.

Fond memories of Fran will forever be remembered by her husband of 29 years, Salvador Rendon, whom she married on March 16, 1990; two children, Michael Holt of Warren and Adrianna Rendon of Warren; siblings Royetta Pitt of Ashtabula, Debbie (Steve) Kramer of Virginia, Dee (Bob) Shieff of Chardon and Nancy Guard of Texas and three grandchildren Gabriel Lyons-Cook, Jasmine Hartzell and Selena Pollis.

Besides her parents, Fran was preceded in death by a daughter, Ashton Rendon.

A caring cremation will take place with a memorial service to be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200.